Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

