Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $364,000 Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION (LMBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION in the third quarter worth $203,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION in the third quarter worth $7,080,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION by 66.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION in the third quarter worth $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.94 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR LOW DURATION has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

