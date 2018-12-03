Real Matters (REAL) Upgraded to Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REAL. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

TSE:REAL opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

In related news, insider Group Limited Altus sold 10,458,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$54,905,245.50.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

