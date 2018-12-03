Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Eagle surpassed the industry year to date driven by robust comps trend and surprise history. Notably, comps improved for the 14th straight quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2018 backed by gains from strategic initiatives, and ability to boost market share through strong brands and compelling merchandise. Additionally, both digital and in-store businesses aided results. Further, the company delivered accelerated sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth in the fiscal second quarter. Both earnings and sales topped estimates, reflecting fifth sales beat in the last six quarters and third positive earnings surprise in last five quarters. Lower rent also aided gross margin growth. Further, the company’s omni-channel efforts along with accelerated Aerie brand growth bode well. However, high dependence on external suppliers and macroeconomic headwinds may dampen results. Stiff competition also poses threats.”

11/12/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Eagle surpassed the industry year to date driven by robust comps trend and surprise history. Notably, comps improved for the 14th straight quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2018 backed by gains from strategic initiatives, and ability to boost market share through strong brands and compelling merchandise. Additionally, both digital and in-store businesses aided results. Further, the company delivered accelerated sales, continued sequential margin improvement and EPS growth in the fiscal second quarter. Both earnings and sales topped estimates, reflecting fifth sales beat in the last six quarters and third positive earnings surprise in last five quarters. Lower rent also aided gross margin growth. Further, the company’s omni-channel efforts along with accelerated Aerie brand growth bode well. However, high dependence on external suppliers and macroeconomic headwinds may dampen results. Stiff competition also poses threats.”

11/1/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 61,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 234,855 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.