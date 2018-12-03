Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cybg (CYBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cybg (LON: CYBG) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2018 – Cybg had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Cybg was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.72).

11/21/2018 – Cybg had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Cybg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2018 – Cybg was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 311 ($4.06).

10/23/2018 – Cybg is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Cybg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/4/2018 – Cybg had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON:CYBG opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.66) on Monday. Cybg Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

In other Cybg news, insider Jim Pettigrew acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,667.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,092.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

