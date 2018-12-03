Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $730,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stock

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $76.51 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,920.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $687,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,760 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

