Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $87.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

