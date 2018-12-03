Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Given a $440.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has been assigned a $440.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.42.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $365.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $416.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total transaction of $784,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,552 shares of company stock worth $44,081,027 in the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.