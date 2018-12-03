Replimune Group (REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

