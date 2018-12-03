Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. During third-quarter 2018, both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. This downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and a decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by higher international sales, other revenues and a positive impact of the forex rates. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent international expansion plans and strategic partnerships. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

11/28/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. During third-quarter 2018, both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. This downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and a decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by higher international sales, other revenues and a positive impact of the forex rates. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent international expansion plans and strategic partnerships. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

11/20/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Papa John’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. During second-quarter 2018, earnings and revenues year over year. The downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by an increase in international sales, other revenues and favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Moreover, the company’s continued international expansion plans and strategic partnerships are likely to benefit the company. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

11/12/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.99 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Papa John's Int'l Inc alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 717,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 529,887 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,598,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.