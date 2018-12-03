Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply Inc alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Paul Isabella bought 3,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,257.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.