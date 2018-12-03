Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ramaco Resources (METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2018 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2018 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

11/14/2018 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

11/13/2018 – Ramaco Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of METC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.89. Ramaco Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.