Restoration Hardware (RH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.66 million.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.33-8.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.94.

RH traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.65. 2,774,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,218. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 520.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.19 per share, with a total value of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

