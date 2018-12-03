Restoration Hardware (RH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-$10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.33-8.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.94.

RH traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,218. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 520.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.19 per share, with a total value of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

