Reviewing Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) and Amdocs (DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 8.92% 15.06% 9.90% Bright Mountain Media -100.30% -457.90% -95.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $72.37, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $3.97 billion 2.34 $354.39 million $3.74 17.36 Bright Mountain Media $3.68 million 41.26 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bright Mountain Media does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Bright Mountain Media on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; intelligence and real-time data products; and enterprise and B2B service to small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode; and over-the-top and entertainment products. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services, as well as digital business operations for order to activation. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

