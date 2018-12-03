Reviewing CleanTech Innovations (SIXD) and RMR Group (RMR)

CleanTech Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXD) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanTech Innovations and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RMR Group has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.69%. Given RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RMR Group is more favorable than CleanTech Innovations.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CleanTech Innovations does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanTech Innovations and RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Innovations $12.78 million 0.01 -$17.11 million N/A N/A RMR Group $271.73 million 7.41 $42.29 million $3.79 17.06

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of CleanTech Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Innovations and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Innovations N/A N/A N/A RMR Group 23.43% 9.97% 8.03%

Volatility and Risk

CleanTech Innovations has a beta of 9.16, meaning that its stock price is 816% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RMR Group beats CleanTech Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Innovations

6D Global Technologies, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design, and marketing automation. The IT Staffing segment provides contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. The company was founded by Tejune Kang on June 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

