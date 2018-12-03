Reviewing Hasbro (HAS) & Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hasbro and Mad Catz Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 1 5 9 0 2.53 Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro presently has a consensus price target of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Hasbro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Mad Catz Interactive.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mad Catz Interactive does not pay a dividend. Hasbro pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hasbro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and Mad Catz Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion 2.21 $396.60 million $5.46 16.67 Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Risk and Volatility

Hasbro has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.03, meaning that its share price is 603% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Hasbro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Mad Catz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 4.31% 34.61% 11.84% Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hasbro beats Mad Catz Interactive on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the European, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and movie and television entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Mad Catz Interactive Company Profile

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

