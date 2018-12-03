Reviewing Knowles (KN) & Technicolor (TCLRY)

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Technicolor and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technicolor N/A N/A N/A Knowles 8.99% 6.40% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Technicolor and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 1 2 4 0 2.43

Knowles has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than Technicolor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technicolor and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technicolor $4.78 billion 0.10 -$194.41 million N/A N/A Knowles $744.20 million 1.85 $68.30 million $0.70 21.77

Knowles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Technicolor.

Volatility and Risk

Technicolor has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Knowles beats Technicolor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, signal processing technologies, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems, and electret condenser and smart microphones; and ultrasonic sensors and acoustic processors, as well as transducer products used primarily in hearing health and headset applications. The Precision Devices segment designs and delivers engineered capacitors and radio frequency devices for technically demanding applications, such as power supplies, radar, medical implants, and satellites for the industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company also provides single layer electronic components to the radio frequency device, microwave, telecommunication, fiber optics, defense, and aerospace markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

