Reviewing St. Joe (JOE) & Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY)

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

St. Joe has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 61.38% 1.62% 1.02% Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares St. Joe and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $98.80 million 9.21 $59.57 million ($0.15) -100.00 Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR $33.58 billion 0.67 $3.86 billion N/A N/A

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for St. Joe and Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. St. Joe does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

St. Joe beats Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn resort, vacation rentals, restaurants, golf courses, a beach club, two marinas, and other resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Commercial Leasing and Sales segment leases retail, office, and commercial properties, as well as cell towers and other assets. It also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. The Forestry segment grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

About Ctry GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it is involved in the provision of property related sales, construction, investment consulting, property management, and landscape design services; development of electronic hardware and biomass energy; and food sales activities. The company operates 2 five-star hotels and 2 four-star hotels; and 31 hotels with five-star rating standard and 4 hotels with four-star rating standard. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

