Reviewing TechTarget (TTGT) and Fair Isaac (FICO)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.42% 10.88% 7.96% Fair Isaac 13.79% 45.11% 11.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TechTarget and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fair Isaac 0 1 2 0 2.67

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.23%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $201.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Fair Isaac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $108.56 million 3.68 $6.80 million $0.24 59.38 Fair Isaac $1.03 billion 5.59 $142.41 million $4.34 45.92

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. Fair Isaac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats TechTarget on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

