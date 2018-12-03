Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Oasis Petroleum worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,700 shares in the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,635,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 974,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 1,110,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 3,440,937 shares during the period.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OAS opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.24. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/rhumbline-advisers-decreases-holdings-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.