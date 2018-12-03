Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,111 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vonage were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 319,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $3,366,980.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $5,335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at $91,269,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,411,995 shares of company stock worth $31,232,935. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VG opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.82.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/rhumbline-advisers-sells-12111-shares-of-vonage-holdings-corp-vg.html.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.