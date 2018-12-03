Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,103 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of PolyOne worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 5,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wellington Shields cut PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of POL opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $32,634.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,222.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

