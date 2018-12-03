Ring Energy (REI) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI opened at $6.99 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

In other news, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,291.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.