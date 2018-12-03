RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,124,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

