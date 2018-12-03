Robert Joseph Marino Acquires 890 Shares of HV Bancorp Inc (HVBC) Stock

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino purchased 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $13,447.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Robert Joseph Marino purchased 445 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,675.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Robert Joseph Marino purchased 561 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,594.52.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Robert Joseph Marino purchased 442 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,842.16.

On Friday, September 14th, Robert Joseph Marino purchased 543 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,416.50.

Shares of HVBC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.05. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282. HV Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.24.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, NOW, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial, consumer, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

