Robert S. Ellin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LIVX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,067. Livexlive Media Inc has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $3,142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

