Rocket Internet (RKET) PT Set at €29.40 by Barclays

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) received a €29.40 ($34.19) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.63 ($36.78).

RKET opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 12-month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

