Rocket Pool Trading 40.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $46.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00006776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.02359264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00127604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00194388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.10004876 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

