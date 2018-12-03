Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Position Lifted by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 139.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Collins accounts for 2.4% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 383,977 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COL opened at $141.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.04 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

