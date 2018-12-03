Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stake Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.50% of Roper Technologies worth $154,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,677,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $297.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $686,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/roper-technologies-inc-rop-stake-lowered-by-loomis-sayles-co-l-p.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.