Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,106 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

