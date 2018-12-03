Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allergan (AGN) a $220.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Saturday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of AGN opened at $156.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allergan has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 110.9% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

