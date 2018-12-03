Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Masco (MAS) to “Buy”

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $406,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,225.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 100,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $3,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,392,271.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,900 shares of company stock worth $6,631,092. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Masco by 58.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,901,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,055 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 147.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,747.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 189.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,132 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows & Other Specialty Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

