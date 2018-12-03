Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 400.80 ($5.24).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMG. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down previously from GBX 485 ($6.34)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.18) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Rico Back purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £356,160 ($465,386.12).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.