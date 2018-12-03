RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 355.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,109.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

