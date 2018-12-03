RPM International Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

RPM stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

In other RPM International news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,798. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.53 per share, with a total value of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $63,300,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $5,832,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 15.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $2,433,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

