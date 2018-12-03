Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 36,780 Shares of Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 401.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Corelogic worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Corelogic by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. Corelogic’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,233 shares in the company, valued at $415,766.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,123 shares of company stock worth $1,617,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

