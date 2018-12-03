Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 22,172 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,819,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 232,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 22,172 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-22172-shares-of-altair-engineering-inc-altr.html.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.