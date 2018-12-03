Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $210,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 67,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

