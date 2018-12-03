S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Position in Telaria Inc (TLRA)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,097,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Telaria accounts for about 3.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telaria by 4.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telaria alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $685,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lowy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $84,530. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TLRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Telaria in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telaria from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

TLRA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,238. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.97. Telaria Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Position in Telaria Inc (TLRA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/s-squared-technology-llc-buys-new-position-in-telaria-inc-tlra.html.

Telaria Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.