S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Stake in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. NV5 Global comprises approximately 2.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.24% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $915.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

