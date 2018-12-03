Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,996,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 383,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,630,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,731,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

