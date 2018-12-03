Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Saga Communications worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Saga Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGA opened at $37.10 on Monday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $45.65.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

