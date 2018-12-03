SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (SGPYY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAGE Grp PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut SAGE Grp PLC/GDR from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $30.29 on Friday. SAGE Grp PLC/GDR has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SAGE Grp PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

