salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,304,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,014.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,038 shares of company stock worth $72,864,126. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

salesforce.com stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 317.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

