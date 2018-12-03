salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109,790 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,097,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $871,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,662.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,038 shares of company stock valued at $72,864,126 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 317.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

