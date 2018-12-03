Sanchez Energy (SN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $1.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Sanchez Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

