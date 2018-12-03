SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.