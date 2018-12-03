SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBBX. Hovde Group upgraded SB One Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.38. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,630.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Branca bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,509.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,890 shares of company stock worth $228,707 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.